Photo Release

February 19, 2024 Listening to voices of women, minors: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes witnesses during the second hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on the reported cases of physical and sexual abuses as well as alleged human trafficking perpetrated by Kingdom Of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy and senior officials of the church. Hontiveros said Quiboloy should be held accountable for his transgressions to save the other victims who are still in his power. She said victims were forced to beg in malls, terminals, buses and streets to support the church leader’s private jet, foreign trips and mansion. According to her, women and minors were raped and brainwashed that it was their sacrifice for God the Father. “My office has made it our policy to put the voices of women and children first, to put the voices of the victim-survivors at the center. And I am glad that our institution under the current Senate leadership has made it its policy, too,” Hontiveros said on Monday, February 19, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)