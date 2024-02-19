Photo Release

February 19, 2024 P100-minimum wage hike, Eddie Garcia Bill Get Senate nod: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steers the passage on third and final reading Senate Bill Nos. 2534 and 2505. SBN 2534 seeks to increase by P100 the daily pay of minimum wage earners in the private sector while SB 2505 or the proposed Eddie Garcia Law seeks to protect the rights and welfare of movie and television industry workers. “We should bear in mind that a flourishing economy relies on the vitality of its workforce, who are considered the lifeblood of enterprises,” Estrada said on Monday, February 19, 2024. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)