February 19, 2024 Heed clamor for wage hike: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri expresses elation over a bill he is pushing after it hurdled the third and final reading Monday, February 19, 2024. Senate Bill No. 2534 or the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023 was approved with 20 affirmative votes, no negative vote and no abstention. “I thank my colleagues for answering the call of our workers. Their salaries are not enough to cover their daily expenses. It is not even enough to buy rice,” Zubiri said. He said Indonesia and Malaysia had already increased their daily minimum wage to more than P700 and P785 respectively. Zubiri appealed to his counterparts at the House of Representatives to act on the wage increase bill and heed the call of the labor sector for a salary hike. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)