Photo Release

February 19, 2024 Singapore, a valued partner of the Philippines: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri receives on Monday, 19 February 2024, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Philippines, Her Excellency Constance See. The two exchanged views on how to boost tourism between the Philippines and Singapore, promote the welfare of more than 200,000 OFWs in Singapore, as well as on education, security and defense cooperation. Ambassador See conveyed Singapore’s gratitude to Filipino frontliners and healthcare workers who have helped them during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the Senate President also thanked Singapore for the humanitarian assistance it has extended to the Philippines in times of calamities. Zubiri looks forward for more robust relations between the two countries especially in the field of foreign direct investments from Singapore. (Office of International Relations and Protocol/Office of the Senate President/Senate PRIB)