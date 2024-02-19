Photo Release

February 19, 2024 P100 daily minimum wage hike exemption: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda clarifies that microenterprises are exempted from the implementation of the proposed P100 Daily Minimum Wage Hike, citing Republic Act (R.A.)No. 9178 or the Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) law and R.A. No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act. Legarda, who is the principal sponsor and author of the Magna Carta for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), made this clarification as the Senate passed Senate Bill No 2534 or the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Bill on third and final reading during Monday’s plenary session, February 19, 2024. The exemption, according to Legarda, appears on Section 8 of the BMBE Act. She added that the Wage Rationalization Act stated that establishments employing not more than 10 workers are exempted from the minimum wage. “If you put these three laws together – just to sum it up – whether there are 10 workers or less, or whether they are P3 million or less, based on existing laws, before the Magna Carta of 2007, they are exempted,” Legarda stressed. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)