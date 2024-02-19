Photo Release

February 19, 2024 The backbone of PH economy: Saying that living wage is a need that must be addressed, Sen. Grace Poe lauds the passage of Senate Bill No. 2534 or the proposed P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act on third and final reading during Monday’s plenary session, February 19, 2024. Poe pointed out that there are safeguards and existing laws in place in order to cushion the impact of P100 daily wage hike law on job security, inflation, and micro, small, and medium enterprises. “I urge employers with the means to provide supplementary allowances or benefits to extend this assistance to their employees. In the end, the labor sector is the backbone of our economy,” Poe said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)