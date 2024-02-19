Photo Release

February 19, 2024 Tolentino pushes for ‘Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act’ amendment: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino seeks the support of his colleagues for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2555, which aims to amend Republic Act 11235 (RA 11235), also known as the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, to address the legitimate concerns of innocent motorcycle riders. In a sponsorship speech, Tolentino emphasized the importance of curbing criminality in the country while also protecting the rights and welfare of innocent motorcycle riders. “Mr. President, it is the humble submission of this representation that a careful balancing of interests is needed to address the legitimate concerns of innocent motorcycle riders by providing them with a just and reasonable regulatory policy that will ensure not only their security and safety but also that of the community,” Tolentino said on Monday, February 19, 2024. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)