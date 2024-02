Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Gatchalian eyes funding for PISA 2025 preparations: Senator Win Gatchalian is considering to propose funding allocation for the Philippines’ preparation for the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a move that he hopes will help improve the scores of the country’s 15-year old learners in the triennial assessment. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN