Photo Release

February 20, 2024 New legislated wage hike in the offing: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says that the bill mandating a P100 daily pay increase for minimum wage earners in the private sector will not only impact the lives of those directly affected but reverberate throughout the communities, stimulate local economies, and ensure that people would have more money in their pockets to meet their basic needs. Senate Bill No. 2534 was approved on third and final reading Monday, February 19, 2024. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)