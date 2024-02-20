Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Basic education will be untouched: Sen. Sonny Angara clarifies that the intention of Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 is to keep basic education in the hands of Filipino ownership and only the ownership, management and control of higher education institutions will be discussed during the continuation of the hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revisions of Codes Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Angara, who presided over the hearing, said Filipino-owned educational institutions play a very important part in instilling values and in molding the Filipino youth, quoting the late Human Rights Commissioner Chito Gascon. “It is important to state before we actually seek to amend the constitutional provision on ownership or management and control of higher education institutions, perhaps we should aim at greater precision in the language of the amendments since some of those who read resolution number six, interpreted to mean that Congress would also be able to amend basic education. I think that's not the intention of the Senate President (Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri), Senator Loren Legarda and myself in filing resolution number six on the education provisions. The intention is to keep basic education in the hands of Filipinos,” Angara stressed. Under the Constitution, Article XIV, Section 4 (2), “educational institutions, other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, shall be owned solely by citizens of the Philippines or corporations or associations at least sixty per centum of the capital of which is owned by such citizens. The Congress may, however, require increased Filipino equity participation in all educational institutions. The control and administration of educational institutions shall be vested in citizens of the Philippines.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)