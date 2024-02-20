Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Keeping constitutional provision on private educational institutions: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the third hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, expresses “grave concern” over the closure and decline of private educational institutions especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marcos also cited the finding of the Asian Development Bank study showing that in many cases, public education has been in direct competition with the “already beleaguered” private institutions. “I simply wanted to put on record this deeply held and abiding concern that we uphold our private tertiary institution through government and policy as much as we can,” the senator stressed. Under Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, paragraph 2, section 4 of Article XIV of the Constitution maintains the 60 percent Filipino ownership of educational institutions but inserted the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)