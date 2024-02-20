Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Alleged extortion of MILF on their ex-members: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes to task the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Peace Implementing Panel Secretariat in investigating claims on alleged “cut” in the P100,000 cash grant given to rebel returnees. Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, urged the concerned officials during Tuesday's public hearing, February 20, 2024, to validate this information and take appropriate action, citing security concerns and misuse of millions of pesos of public funds. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)