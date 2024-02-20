Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Amending education provision ahead of ASEAN initiatives: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva highlights the importance of the ASEAN Quality Assurance Framework, which is to enhance the quality of education in the ASEAN region. Villanueva, during the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes public hearing on Tuesday February 20, 2024, took note that there are ongoing initiatives among ASEAN countries to enhance the quality of education in the ASEAN region by developing a quality assurance framework in higher education where the ASEAN countries could benchmark and align their quality assurance systems. “How will these initiatives improve the quality of education in the country? Is amending Article XIV of the Constitution premature considering that we have not seen the impact of these initiatives yet?” the majority leader asked. Melissa Jane Comafay, director of the International Affairs Office of the Professional Regulation Commission, said amending the Constitution and waiting the impacts of the initiatives could undergo “parallel movements.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)