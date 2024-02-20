Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Maintain good relationship with neighboring countries: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urges the government to exercise extra diligence, caution and reexamine the territorial waters of the Philippines to maintain good relationship with neighboring countries. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 20, 2024, Cayetano said the government should find a way to protect what is favorable for the Philippines while finding ways as well to maintain proper relationship with fellow claimants in the West Philippine Sea. “I think President (Rodrigo) Duterte was correct that before we define the map, we need to examine and reexamine what is more favorable to us which includes getting the consensus in the international community. Because we can pass what we think is ours but if it will spill out war between all our neighbors or isolate us, it's not good either,” Cayetano explained. “I sincerely admire the gentleman (Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino) for tackling this and for studying it and spending much time for it. I really hope that our countrymen, especially the voters, see that you went extra mile to really stand up for our territory, for our rights,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)