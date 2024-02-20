Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Tulfo questions discrepancy in cash assistance to MILF, MNLF: Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, questions the discrepancy in the cash assistance for surrenderees from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). Tulfo noted that while an MILF surrenderee receives P100,000 cash assistance during the decommissioning process, an MNLF surrenderee receives P45,000 only. “Why is there a difference? Tulfo asked. Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), appearing before the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification & Reconciliation hearing on the delays on the decommissioning of MILF forces and weapons, admitted that MILF combatants had indeed received P100,000 each during the decommissioning while the MNLF surrenderees had only received an “initial” amount of P45,000. Galvez, however said, the remaining P55,000 will be given to the MNLF surrenderees after the decommissioning process has been completed. He said that right now, the government is undergoing the stenciling of surrendered firearms of the MNLF. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)