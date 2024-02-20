Photo Release

February 20, 2024 PPP vs Triple Helix: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino shares his experience before the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes hearing on how the government, private sector and educational institution can work together to boost the economy. During Tuesday’s hearing, February 20, 2024, Tolentino said that in Netherlands the model right now is not the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) but the “Triple Helix,” an intertwine between the government sector, industry and knowledge institution. “So, the dynamics would now involve the government partnering with industry, and as what the third concept, the university producing the innovation, serving as a start-up and perhaps producing the next members for the industry,” Tolentino said. “How can the education sector as part of the triple helix propels a Philippine economy to a higher bar?” the senator asked. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)