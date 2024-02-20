Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Opening education to 100% foreign ownership: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes February 20, 2024, asks resource persons if opening the education service sector could really attract foreign direct investments in the country. Gatchalian said that in pushing for Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, the legislature is looking at education as a means to drive the economy. According to the senator, there are two school of thoughts on such amendment. One is really to attract foreign direct investments and two, attracting foreign institutions with strong capability in research and other areas in higher education and hopefully, become a mechanism to develop human capital. “That will drive our economy in the long run. So one is hard investments in the short run. One is human capital to drive our economy in the long run,” he said. “Will we attract foreign direct investments in the education sector?” he asked. Gatchalian was told that opening up education to foreign direct investment should be directed to specific sectors such as health and research. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)