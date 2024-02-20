Photo Release

February 20, 2024 GRP, IDB, MILF challenged: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says the challenge to the government, Independent Decommissioning Body (IDF), and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), is to ensure that the guns owned by the rebel returnees are licensed and acquired in accordance with the law. During Tuesday’s hearing, February 20, 2024, of the National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Dela Rosa said he found nothing wrong in buying guns as long as it is within the law. “A Mindanaoan has a right to buy a gun just like any Filipino as long as the procurement is within the bound of the law or in line with the Comprehensive Firearm Law. What's important is the firearms are legal and recorded,” Dela Rosa said in mix Filipino and English. The committee conducted its inquiry after Sen. Imee R. Marcos filed Senate Resolution No. 321 or the Delays on the Conduct of the Decommissioning of the MILF Forces and Weapons. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)