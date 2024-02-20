Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Towards a More Progressive Higher Education System: The Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes chaired by Senator Sonny Angara hears the opinions of the stakeholders of the country’s higher education system to the proposal to ease restrictions on foreign ownership or participation in the education sector as contained in Resolution of Both Houses No. 6. Angara clarified that the scope of RBH No. 6 is limited to higher education and will not touch basic education, which will remain “in the hands of Filipinos.” Allowing foreign entities to share their expertise and know-how to Filipino higher education students will broaden their knowledge and make them more competitive.