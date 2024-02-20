Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Migz welcomes British MP Richard Graham: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes Hon. Richard Graham, a member of the British Parliament, during Tuesday’s plenary session, February 20, 2024. “Sir, it is an honor to have you here and I just like to pay you a great respect and thanks for being a great host to us when our delegation went to Great Britain to visit the Westminster Abbey and the House of Commons. You took care of myself, together with Sen. Grace Poe and Sen. Bong Go. Thank you very much. You truly were an excellent host,” Zubiri said. Graham was accompanied by British Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau Laure Beaufils. Among the agenda discussed in today's plenary include Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2492, an act declaring the maritime zones under the jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines sponsored by Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, and SBN 2352, an act transferring the control and supervision of the provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology sponsored by Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa. (Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB/Office of SP Zubiri)