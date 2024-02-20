Photo Release

February 20, 2024 Budgetary implications: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Tuesday’s plenary session, February 20, 2024, asks the budgetary implications of transferring the control and supervision of 61 provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Pimentel, in his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2353 or the Jail Integration Act, noted that aside from Personnel Services for the salaries of jail officials and others, local government units are allotting sums of money for the subsistence allowance of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and other overhead expenses for the maintenance of jail facilities. “What are the budgetary implications (of the transfer of jail facilities to the BJMP)?” Pimentel asked. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, the sponsor of the bill, said that for the first three years of the transfer, the annual budget would be P1.27 billion for personnel services and capital outlay. After three years, the BJMP would allocate P1.9 billion annually to include expenses for subsistence and medical allowances of PDLs. This means, Dela Rosa explained, that the LGUs would save more or less the same amount. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)