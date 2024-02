Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Senate Blue Ribbon Chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano's opening statement: "Bakit tayo nagkaroon ng Dirty Ashtray award? Why would we want our Philippine delegation associated with a Dirty Ashtray award? Why would we want to be known as succumbing to the lobby of the tobacco group?" Senate Blue Ribbon Chair Sen. Pia Cayetano asked the Philippine delegation representatives.