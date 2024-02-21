Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Tulfo fights for PAGCOR employees’ welfare, benefits: Sen. Raffy Tulfo fights for the welfare and benefits of the rank and file employees of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), particularly those who are earning below the minimum wage. During Wednesday’s hearing February 21, 2024 of the Subcommittee on Games and Amusement, Tulfo discovered that several PAGCOR employees such as drivers, security guards, internal security guards and utility workers are receiving below minimum wage. “Based on the previous hearings, we received complaints from PAGCOR employees and those complaints focused on unfair wages and benefits,” Tulfo said. “Every year, all employees should be evaluated by their supervisor and the report submitted to the higher ups. And those who do good work should be considered for pay increase,” he added. In response, Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer, said that on February 15, all retroactive benefits and payments were already given to the employees and they had already addressed the issue of salary increases. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)