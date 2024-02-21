Photo Release

February 21, 2024 PH gets dirty ashtray award: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her disappointment with the Philippine delegation that participated in the COP10 or the 10th session of the Conference of Parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) for supporting the tobacco industry. “Why would we want our Philippine delegation associated with a ‘dirty ashtray award’? Why would we want to be known as succumbing to the lobby of the tobacco industry?” Cayetano asked during Wednesday’s hearing, February 21, 2024 of the Blue Ribbon Committee. According to Cayetano, the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control, a civil society alliance group whose mission is to unite the global tobacco control community and serve as the voice of civil society to accelerate implementation of the WHO FCTC, awarded the notorious “dirty ashtray award” to the Philippine delegation for the fifth time for blocking global tobacco control efforts on the last day of the 10th session of the conference. The WHO FCTC Conference was held in Panama from February 5 to 10, 2024. The dirty ashtray award is a well-known publicly recognized award to call out those influenced by lobbying from the tobacco industry. The criteria to earn the award is when public officials succumb to or when the government accepts, supports, or endorses policies or legislation in collaboration with the tobacco industry. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)