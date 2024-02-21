Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Dela Rosa concludes probe on election-related incident: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa concludes the investigation of an election-related shooting incident in Cotabato City which resulted in the death of three persons and numerous injuries last year after complainants Mother Kalanganan Barangay Captain Datu Bimbo Ayunan Pasawiran and party withdrew their accusations that the Philippine National Police (PNP) had tampered with the case under the influence of higher authorities. “Since they withdrew their allegations, there is nothing to investigate from the PNP. Mayor (Mohammad Ali Dela Cruz Matabalao), you sought my assistance and you heard they withdrew their case several times. Thank you for your efforts in seeking help from this committee…because your Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs will never stop investigating anomalies, especially if they involve the PNP,” Dela Rosa said Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Dela Rosa recommended the modernization of criminal investigation techniques and the support of the forensic group’s capability build-up. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)