Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Large-scale financial account scamming economic sabotage: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s plenary session February 21, 2024, co-sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act. Villanueva recalled that Filipino turned to online and digital banking methods to conduct their personal and business transactions because of the pandemic. Citing Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas records, the majority leader said “banked” population increased to 56 percent of adult population in 2021, up from 29 percent in 2019. It has further grown to 66 percent of adult population in 2022. “With the continued evolution of banking and electronic payment methods, fraudulent activities involving bank accounts, e-wallets, and other financial accounts have also increased,” Villanueva said, stressing the need to pass SBN 2560 to protect consumers from falling prey to cybercriminals. “We also welcome the provision under the bill that large-scale commission of these crimes shall be declared a form of economic sabotage and a heinous crime and thus will be punishable to the maximum level allowed by law,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)