Photo Release

February 21, 2024 77 years of friendship: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes French legislators and the French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel during their visit to the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Zubiri said the visit is a sign of the French Senate’s commitment to the Philippines as both countries celebrate 77-years of diplomatic relations. “Although the Philippines and France are oceans apart, a strong thread of freedom and independence runs between us. And with the French Senate in particular, we enjoy a deep friendship built on mutual respect, and on shared values of democracy, liberty, and bicameralism. We take pride in our active efforts to strengthen our bilateral ties and explore avenues for deeper and broader collaboration between our nation,” Zubiri said. He said the Senate delegation had learned about France’s successful utilization of renewable energy and explored potential collaborations in energy production, climate action and defense cooperation during their visit to the French Senate in 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)