Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Protecting the integrity of PH financial system: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks the immediate passage of Senate Bill No. 2560 or the proposed Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act to protect the integrity of the country’s financial system. As a victim of credit card hacking, Gatchalian attested that cybercrime incidents caused not only financial losses, but also emotional distress, anxiety, and loss of trust for financial institutions. “This is why we need the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act. This bill establishes clear and severe penalties for those who willingly act as money mules, those who use social engineering schemes and other fraudulent means to solicit financial account information that may result to account takeover or loss to any person,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)