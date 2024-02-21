Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Fostering closer bonds with the French Senate: On February 21, 2024, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, alongside Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, President of the Philippines-France Parliamentary Friendship Association, and Senators JV Ejercito and Nancy Binay met the French Senate’s Interparliamentary Friendship Group for France-Southeast Asia, led by Senator Olivier Henno, at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. Discussions focused on furthering defense, trade, climate change, renewable energy, and education cooperation. The Senate President sought France’s support for a Free Trade Agreement with the EU, while Senator Legarda assured the French side of the Philippines’ compliance to sustainability and climate action, as a signatory to the Paris Agreement. The Senate President also sought France’s support for the Philippines' bid to host the Loss and Damage Fund Board. He also thanked France’s support for UNCLOS, the 2016 Arbitral Award and the rules-based international order. Both sides highlighted their shared values on democracy, liberty, and bicameralism, and underscored the importance of sustaining parliamentary exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties. Senator Imee Marcos, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations, also joined the discussions with the French Senate Delegation. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Red Santos, OSP)