Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Prioritizing Pinoy-made vehicles: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses hope that Senate Bill No. 590, or the proposed Domestic Vehicle Procurement Act, would have “urgent value” for jeepney drivers and operators affected by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program during the Senate Committee on Finance hearing Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Hontiveros thanked Sen. Sonny Angara, committee chair, for tackling the bill which seeks to require government offices to prioritize the purchase of domestically-manufactured vehicles. “This bill joins the recently passed ‘Tatak Pinoy’ bill of the chair, and of course longer term, other connected laws like the Sagip Saka Act and other finance and other budget reform measures we are pushing for,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)