Photo Release

February 21, 2024 UK Trade Envoy and MP Richard Graham visits the Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, U.K.’s Trade Envoy and Member of the House of Commons, the Honorable Richard Graham. As Trade Envoy, the Honorable Graham is tasked to promote UK trade in the ASEAN, strengthen UK relations, and encourage inward investment across the UK. To the Philippines, he supports UK-PH collaboration and highlight UK capacities on key projects such as defense, technology, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure. Senate President Zubiri was joined by Senator Grace Poe, President of the Philippines-UK Parliamentary Friendship Association, and Senator Bong Go. Discussion during the meeting revolved around national and legislative priorities, constitutional priorities, and a possible joining of the Philippines to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPA-TTP). (Senate OIRP/Red Santos, Office of the Senate President)