Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Abolish PS-DBM: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Wednesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Finance February 21, 2024, wants Congress to abolish the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management which, she said, had become the site of the “notorious parking habits” of the funds of some government agencies. Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 1123 which seeks the abolition of the agency, said PS-DBM was actually created during the administration of her father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., to save money through bulk buying of common-use supplies at a cheaper price. “And we simply wanted to get rid of both agencies who had become, unfortunately, the site of the notorious parking habits of some of our agencies. Among them are the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the DOH (Department of Health). They then acquired a very insalubrious reputation, which also has been the reason for so many investigations,” Marcos said. The senator also said PS-DBM has already become irrelevant because there is small items procurement in all government agencies and even in local governments. “There are suppliers throughout the countryside and the instinct or the proposal to save money through wholesale is not so overwhelming given the availability of online and other services,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)