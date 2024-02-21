Photo Release

February 21, 2024 'Amnesty is the best policy': Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sponsors four committee reports recommending the adoption of House Concurrent Resolutions Nos. 19, 20, 21 and 22 concurring with Presidential Proclamations 403, 404, 405, and 406, respectively. The said proclamations grant amnesty to some 2,000 former members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), 400 ex-combatants of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and 39,000 surrenderees from the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF); and Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB). “This is an important step to end violence and years of conflict among our fellow Filipinos. Lastly, it is a positive action towards maintaining peace and strengthening unity in our beloved country. Because of the good it can bring, we can say that ‘amnesty is the best policy’,” Estrada said in his speech delivered on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)