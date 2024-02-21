Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Ensuring PH Sabah’s claim: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wants to ensure that the Philippines is still considering Sabah as part of its territory as he introduces an amendment to Senate Bill No. 2492 or An Act Declaring the Maritime Zones under the Jurisdiction of the Philippines. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 21, 2024, Padilla said there are documents that will prove the Philippines’ claim to Sabah. “What we are asking for is equal attention because this is our claim to sovereignty in Sabah. I'm not saying let's fight Malaysia. All I'm saying is that in our local laws, in our personal laws, we must stand firm that Sabah is ours,” Padilla said. Padilla’s amendment to Section 19 last paragraph reads as follows: “All other laws, presidential decrees, executive orders, rules and regulations, proclamations, and other issuances, inconsistent with or contrary to provisions of this Act are deemed amended or repealed; provided that nothing in this Act shall be construed as repealing Section 2 of RA 5446, as amended by RA 9522, or an Act to Define the Baselines of the Territorial Sea of the Philippines.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)