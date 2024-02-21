Photo Release

February 21, 2024 ‘It hurts. it's terrible. it's depressing’: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. asks Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, that he be made co-author of Senate Bill No. 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA). The bill seeks to provide protection mechanisms from various cybercrime schemes perpetrated by online scammers through regulation of the use of bank accounts and e-wallets. During Wednesday’s plenary session, February 21, 2024, Revilla lauded Villar for shepherding this priority measure of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which ultimately aims to preserve public trust in digital finance. “It hurts. It's terrible. It's depressing to be a victim by online modus especially in this time of hardships. The number of people whose digital wallets were almost wiped out due to financial scams is uncountable,” Revilla said in Filipino. The senator said the damage brought by these financial scams are widespread. “It's like a fire that consumes the money and livelihood of innocent Filipinos,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)