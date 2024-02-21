Photo Release

February 21, 2024 Sabah amendment: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino accepts Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s amendment to make it clear that the Philippines’ would consider Sabah as part of its territory. During the period of amendment on Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Tolentino said he would accept the amendment provided that nothing in the Act would be construed as repealing Section 2 of Republic Act (RA) 5446 as amended, and Sec. 2 of RA 9522. The bill seeks to declare the Philippines maritime zones based on the standards set by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and to clarify the legal powers that the Philippine may exercise over. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)