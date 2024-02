Photo Release

February 22, 2024 Gatchalian hails signing of ‘Revised Bulacan State University Charter’: Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of the Revised Bulacan State University Charter (Republic Act No. 11980), a move that he said would increase access to high quality education in the province of Bulacan. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN