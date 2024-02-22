Photo Release

February 22, 2024 Jinggoy endorses amnesty to rebels: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during the plenary session on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, recommends the adoption of House Concurrent Resolutions 19, 20, 21 and 22 concurring with Presidential Proclamations 403, 404, 405 and 406, respectively granting amnesty to members of rebel groups in the country. The proclamations grant amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB); the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF); Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF); and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, quoting Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, said “(Amnesty) creates a path toward their full transformation and enables them to return to mainstream society. Amnesty will be the key to building a better and brighter future for themselves, their families, and their communities.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)