February 22, 2024 On World Governments Summit report: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III shared his insights and experience during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his privilege speech, Pimentel enumerated the noteworthy ideas he learned during the three-day summit dedicated in harnessing innovation and technology to solve global challenges. Emerging from the WGS session on the pandemic treaty, Pimentel expressed concern over the lack of involvement of the Philippine Senate or briefings provided to the Philippine Senate. “Given the intended binding nature of the document, it is imperative that it undergoes (Philippine) Senate scrutiny for concurrence,” Pimentel said Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (Voltaire Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)