Photo Release

February 22, 2024 Saludo sa Kawal Pilipino Foundation: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada poses with wounded soldiers currently recuperating at the V. Luna General Hospital (also known as Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center) and recipients of P10,000 financial assistance from the Saludo Kawal Pilipino Foundation Inc., during a visit on February 15, 2024. SKPFI, a non-profit organization established by the senator’s father, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, assists wounded soldiers and provides scholarship funds to the children of fallen soldiers. The senator’s siblings, Philippine Air Force (PAF) Reserved Col. Jude Ejercito and Jackie Ejercito, hold the esteemed positions of president and chairman in SKPFI respectively. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)