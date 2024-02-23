Photo Release

February 23, 2024 Honoring PH’s Father of Sanitary Engineering: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada leads the unveiling of the portrait of his grandfather, the late Emilio Ejercito Sr. – hailed as the Father of Sanitary Engineering in the Philippines – at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center Department of Pathology and Laboratory (DPL) on February 15, 2024. The DPL’s diagnostic center was named after the senator’s grandfather in 2000, during the incumbency of his father, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)