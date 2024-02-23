Photo Release

February 23, 2024 Lapid named Tumauini, Isabela ‘adopted son’: Senator Lito Lapid leads the blessing and inauguration of Rodolfo B. Albano Astrodome in Tumauini, Isabela Thursday, February 24, 2024. Lapid has been proclaimed the “adopted son” of the town for his contribution to the progress and development of the town. Aside from the state-of-the-art astrodome, Supremo helped in the construction of the New Legislative Building, farm-to-market roads and concreting of barangay roads. With Lapid in the inauguration of P225-million astrodome were Tumauini Mayor Venus Bautista, former Mayor Arnold Bautista, the municipal councilors and officials from 46 barangays. (Photos: OS Lito Lapid)