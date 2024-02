Photo Release

February 24, 2024 Opening Ceremony of the 2024 BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge: Sen. Bato Dela Rosa at the Subic International Airport during the opening ceremony and jump off of the 2024 BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge - Luzon leg, a 2-day event for motorcycle enthusiasts around the country to take on the 1,400-kilometer loop across the provinces in Northern Luzon within a 24-hour timeframe from February 23-24, 2024.