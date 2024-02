Photo Release

February 24, 2024 Gatchalian calls on gov’t to step up fire prevention measures amid El Niño; provides aid to Puerto Princesa fire victims: Senator Win Gatchalian has called on the government to step up fire prevention measures amid EL Niño conditions in the country as he distributed food aid to fire victims in Puerto Princesa City. Gatchalian made the call as the country is set to observe Fire Prevention Month in March.Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN