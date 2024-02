Photo Release

February 26, 2024 Gatchalian seeks inquiry on free certification of tech-voc SHS graduates to boost employability: Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking an inquiry on the implementation of the Free Senior High School Assessment and Certification Support Program for technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) learners, an initiative that seeks to boost their employability. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN