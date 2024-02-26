Photo Release

February 26, 2024 Tatak Pinoy Act signed into law: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs into law R.A. 11981 or the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act. Conceptualized and authored by Sen. Sonny Angara, Tatak Pinoy is a product of close to five years of extensive consultations, studies and research by the Office of Sen. Angara to develop a multi-year, comprehensive strategy for the government and private sector to foster greater collaboration between the two sides. Sen. Angara says the goal of Tatak Pinoy is to empower Philippine industries to come up with high-value and sophisticated goods and services that will make them more competitive in both the global and domestic markets. With Tatak Pinoy, Philippine industries will be encouraged to embrace innovation and engage in technology transfer so that they will grow at a faster pace. This will eventually translate to sustained economic growth and higher incomes for Filipinos, who would finally be able to see more opportunities here at home.