Photo Release

February 26, 2024 Zubiri, senators witness signing of Tatak Pinoy Act and benefits for octogenarians, nonagenarians into law: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and other senators witness the signing into law Monday, February 26, 2024, Republic Act (RA) No. 11981 or the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act and RA 11982 granting benefits to Octogenarians and Nonagenarians. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed the two legislations at the ceremonial hall in Malacanang Palace with members of both Houses in attendance. “Good news for our senior citizens. (They) will receive an additional cash gift of P10,000 for 80 years old, P10,000 for 85 years old, P10,000 for 90 years old and P10,000 for 95 years old. This is in addition to the P100,000 they will receive when they reach 100 years old. This will definitely help with daily expenses, especially for the medical need of our grandparents,” an elated Zubiri said. According to the Senate President, Filipino products will also be strengthened with the newly signed Pinoy Tatak Law. “Our local industries will have technical and financial assistance so that we can produce high-quality products and services that can compete with and showcase around the world,” he added. Aside from Zubiri and Pres. Marcos, photos also show Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senators Sonny Angara, Imee Marcos, Raffy Tulfo, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Mark Villar and Win Gatchalain. (Senate PRIB/Office of Senate President Zubiri)