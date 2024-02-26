Photo Release

February 26, 2024 A cornerstone of Ph maritime policy: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, thanks colleagues for their invaluable support and approval of the measure during the plenary session Monday, February 26, 2024, which he said, “marks a significant milestone not only for our legislative body but for our nation as a whole.” Tolentino also expressed his gratitude to the legislative staff who reviewed and refined every aspect of the bill, ensuring that it upholds the principles of sovereignty, environmental sustainability and maritime security. “Your diligence and attention to details have played a pivotal role in shaping a law that will safeguard our maritime interests for generations to come,” the senator said. “It is a privilege and an honor to serve our nation and I am committed to ensuring that the Philippine Maritime Zones Law will continue to serve as a cornerstone of our maritime policy, protecting our sovereignty, promoting sustainable development and securing our future prosperity,” he added. With the affirmative votes of all 23 senators present, SBN 249 was approved on third and final reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)