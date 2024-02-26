Photo Release

February 26, 2024 Standing for Ph sovereignty: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. commends Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino for painstakingly defending Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act which is a sign of stronger stand for the country’s sovereignty. “We are passing this proposal in the Senate to inform those who trample on our sovereignty and destroy our natural resources. We will not be muzzled and silent witnesses to your offensive acts. Not especially if you poison our oceans, not especially if you are oppressing our fishermen and robbing them of their livelihood, and not especially if you mock our people and existing laws,” Revilla said in Filipino during Monday’s plenary session, February 26, 2024. “We will defend what is ours up to our last breath. Through this proposal that has also been passed in the House of Representatives, we are not only waving our flag, we are also emphasizing our principles and stance. We love the Philippines that when there is an oppressor, we will stand up and not be defeated,” he added as the principal author of the measure. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB