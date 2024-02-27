Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Strengthening PNP internal affairs service: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino attends the inquiry on the disappearance of a former high school teacher and beauty queen Catherine Camilon and the alleged abuse, killings and human rights violation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Tuesday, February 27, 2024. While admitting he was curious to learn what happened to Camilon, Tolentino said the Committee was not there to make a judgment but to learn the truth about the incidences. “The end game of this inquiry is not to cast aspersions on the good name of the PNP but to determine whether these are really isolated coincidences or if there is a need to further strengthen thru legislation the internal affairs service of the PNP,” Tolentino said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)